There are over 140 cases waiting to be heard in Tralee Circuit Court.

This is according to the Courts Service's online diary, which lists basic details of every case due to be heard at circuit court level in the county.

During the pandemic, Tralee Circuit Court often sat in Limerick, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Courts Service annual report for 2020 shows the waiting time for a criminal trial in Tralee Circuit Court is two years.

The Courts Service's legal diary shows there are now 127 people waiting for dates to be finalised in the circuit court locally.

If a defendant pleads guilty in the circuit court, there is no need for a trial.

However, those who intend contesting the charges can seek a trial before a judge and jury.

In Tralee Circuit Court, the waiting time for criminal trials to be heard is 24 months, it's nine months for a sentence hearing and 12 months for an appeal.

13 cases are awaiting sentence in Tralee Circuit Court and six more are categorised as a re-entry, which could mean a person is suspected of breaking probation conditions.