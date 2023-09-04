Advertisement
Over 14% of Kerry schoolchildren in overcrowded classrooms

Sep 4, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 14% of Kerry schoolchildren in overcrowded classrooms
Over 14% (14.2%) of schoolchildren in Kerry are in overcrowded classrooms.

That’s according to an analysis of 3,000 primary schools nationwide, which was carried out by the Irish Independent.

It found that children in parts of rural Ireland were twice as likely to be placed in overcrowded classes at national schools last year, compared to those attending primary schools in Dublin, where there are 8.5% of pupils in classrooms of 30 or more.

Leitrim had the highest level of overcrowding at 16.5%, while the lowest was Laois at 6.5%.

 

 

