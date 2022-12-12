Advertisement
Over 135,000 passengers to travel through Cork Airport over Christmas

Dec 12, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 135,000 passengers to travel through Cork Airport over Christmas
Cork Airport expects to welcome over 135,000 arriving and departing passengers between now and January 6th.

In a year that has brought a very strong recovery of passenger traffic at Ireland’s second busiest airport, this Christmas will be the first opportunity for passengers to travel, free of COVID restrictions – the first such opportunity in three years.

Cork Airport has experienced its busiest year since 2019, this year.

Across the summer and winter schedules, a total of 42 routes from eight airlines were on offer, with over 2.2 million passengers forecast for the full year of 2022.

 

