Over 135,000 passengers to travel through Cork Airport over Christmas

Cork Airport expects to welcome over 135,000 arriving and departing passengers between now and January 6th.

In a year that has brought a very strong recovery of passenger traffic at Ireland’s second busiest airport, this Christmas will be the first opportunity for passengers to travel, free of COVID restrictions – the first such opportunity in three years.

Cork Airport has experienced its busiest year since 2019, this year.

Advertisement

Across the summer and winter schedules, a total of 42 routes from eight airlines were on offer, with over 2.2 million passengers forecast for the full year of 2022.