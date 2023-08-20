Advertisement
News

Over 1,300 Kerry businesses registered for temporary business energy support scheme

Aug 20, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,300 Kerry businesses registered for temporary business energy support scheme Over 1,300 Kerry businesses registered for temporary business energy support scheme
Share this article

Over 1,300 businesses registered for the temporary business energy support scheme in Kerry.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) was introduced to support qualifying businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Of the 1,331 registered applications, 1,313 were approved and as of July 31st, 2,096 claims were approved.

Advertisement

The value of approved claims is €4.18 million.

The figures were provided by the Revenue.

Nationally, 30,138 businesses have registered for the scheme.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Kerry beat Cork

Aug 20, 2023 13:52
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus