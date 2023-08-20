Over 1,300 Kerry businesses registered for temporary business energy support scheme

Over 1,300 businesses registered for the temporary business energy support scheme in Kerry.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) was introduced to support qualifying businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Of the 1,331 registered applications, 1,313 were approved and as of July 31st, 2,096 claims were approved.

Advertisement

The value of approved claims is €4.18 million.

The figures were provided by the Revenue.

Nationally, 30,138 businesses have registered for the scheme.