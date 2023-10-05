Advertisement
News

Over 1,200 pollution complaints made to Kerry County Council last year

Oct 5, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,200 pollution complaints were made to Kerry County Council last year.

The figures were contained in the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s (NOAC) annual report, which measures each local authority’s performance.

In total last year, 1,263 pollution complaints were made to Kerry County Council.

During 2022, the council closed 1,252 such cases.

At the end of last year, the council had 441 complaints still being dealt with.

The NOAC report found that 29% of Kerry was unpolluted or litter free, while 71% of the county was slightly polluted.

No parts of Kerry were classed as moderately, significantly or grossly polluted, according to the report.

It also complied data on the number of households that have a bin service covered by a licensed operator.

In Kerry, that figure stood at 28,879.

