Over 1,200 acres of land in West Kerry has been put on the market.

The large parcel of land, located on the Dingle Peninsula has a guide price of almost €2 million.

The 1,208 acre site is located in Maghanveel, on the eastern side of Mount Brandon.

Selling Agents, McQuinn Consulting describes the land as a nature lover’s paradise nestled in the picturesque region on Brandon.

Adding It’s served by two vehicular central access roads, is well fenced and sheltered from prevailing weather from the West.

The land, which is for sale in one block, shares a boundary with the Dingle Way walking route; and is designated a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The site - which is located 5km from Cloghane Village, 20km from Dingle and 42km from Tralee – has a guide price €1.8 million.