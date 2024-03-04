Over 11,000 people are on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Over 11,200 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,600 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There are also another 2,637 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of January, show there are 10,560 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s up 21% compared to the same time last year, when 8,706 people were waiting for outpatients’ appointments.

There are 715 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of January.

That’s down over 9% on January last year, when 791 people were waiting for such appointments.