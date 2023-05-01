Over 1100 customers in Castleisland affected by power outage

Over 1100 (1188) customers in Castleisland are without power.
A fault was reported in the area, shortly after 12pm.
The ESB expects power to be restored by 1:15 this afternoon.
Advertisement
Over 1100 (1188) customers in Castleisland are without power.
A fault was reported in the area, shortly after 12pm.
The ESB expects power to be restored by 1:15 this afternoon.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus