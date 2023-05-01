Advertisement
Over 1100 customers in Castleisland affected by power outage

May 1, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 1100 (1188) customers in Castleisland are without power.

A fault was reported in the area, shortly after 12pm.

The ESB expects power to be restored by 1:15 this afternoon.

