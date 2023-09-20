Over 10,800 people are on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Over 10,800 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,600 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

10,845 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of August.

There are also another 2,677 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of August, show there are 10,156 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s down 3.4% compared to the same time last year, when 10,520 people were waiting for outpatients’ appointments.

There are 689 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of August.

That’s down over 20% on August last year, when 864 people were waiting for such appointments.