Over 10,700 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Over 10,700 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

10,777 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of July.

There are also another 2,726 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of July, show there are 10,108 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s down 8.6% compared to the same time last year, when 11,067 people were waiting for outpatients’ appointments.

There are 669 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of July.

That’s down over 27% on July last year, when 926 people were waiting for such appointments.