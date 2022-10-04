Over 1,000 people waiting on trolleys in UHK between July and September

The number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry, was up almost 9% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to same period last year.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation show 1070 patients waited on trolleys in UHK, in the period between July and September this year.

That’s the highest total for the quarter, since records began in 2006.

The figures released in the INMO’s trolley watch analysis, show that 1070 patients were on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry for the 3rd quarter of 2022.

984 patients were on trolleys during same period last year. That’s an increase of 8.7% year on year.

415 patients were on trolleys in July this year. UHK experienced the worst overcrowding on record in August, with 343 patients on trolleys. While 312 patients were on trolleys in September.

Nationally, over 10,500 (10,515) patients were without a bed for the month of September, which is the worst figure for overcrowding since 2019 (- when 10641 were on trolleys).

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded , where 1382 patients waited on trolleys, while 1260 patients were waiting for a bed in Cork University Hospital.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said “It is clear from this month’s overcrowding figures , that we are on a path to a catastrophic winter in our hospitals.”