1,034 people left University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department before completing their treatment in the first five months of the year.

That's according to figures provide to Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane.

Nationally the figure is over 43,798 between January and May of this year.

Advertisement

This is just slightly lower than the same period on the previous year, when 44,400 people left emergency departments early.

Most people left early from Dublin’s Mater Misericordiae, with over 5,600.