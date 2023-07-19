Advertisement
Over 1,000 arrests made in Kerry in first half of 2023

Jul 19, 2023 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 arrests made in Kerry in first half of 2023
1,100 arrests have been made in Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The report shows that in the first half of the year, on average one person a day in Kerry was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the figures, nearly 200 (196) people in the county were arrested for driving under the influence, in the first six months of the year.

150 people were detained in relation to drunk driving, while almost 50 were arrested for drug driving.

The figures show there was a 3% rise in driving while intoxicated incidents, compared with pre-covid figures.

81 Traffic collisions, non-serious injuries incidents were reported in the first half of the year, a 29% increase on 2019.

667 cases of traffic collision, material damage only were recorded in the county, jumping 2% on the 2019 figure.

Meanwhile, there were 18 traffic collision - serious injuries reported in the first six months of the year, a 5% reduction on pre-covid numbers.

The number of fatal collisions recorded on Kerry roads compared to 2019 is unchanged.

