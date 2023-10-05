Over 100 people waiting on trolleys at UHK so far this week

There are 28 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

So far over 100 (105) people have been waiting on trolleys this week at UHK.

There were 22 people waiting for a bed at the hospital yesterday, 28 on Tuesday and 27 on Monday.

Nationally today 510 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 117 patients awaiting a bed.