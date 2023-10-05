Advertisement
News

Over 100 people waiting on trolleys at UHK so far this week

Oct 5, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Over 100 people waiting on trolleys at UHK so far this week
Share this article

There are 28 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

So far over 100 (105) people have been waiting on trolleys this week at UHK.

Advertisement

There were 22 people waiting for a bed at the hospital yesterday, 28 on Tuesday and 27 on Monday.

Nationally today 510 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 117 patients awaiting a bed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Scammers charging thousands of euro for poor quality tarmac works in North Kerry
Advertisement
Over 1,200 pollution complaints made to Kerry County Council last year
Road on Kerry/Limerick border reopens following fatal road collision
Advertisement

Recommended

Scammers charging thousands of euro for poor quality tarmac works in North Kerry
Road on Kerry/Limerick border reopens following fatal road collision
James McClean to retire from International football at the end of the year
Mark Power off to encouraging start in Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus