Over 100 evictions notices served in Kerry so far this year

May 4, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 100 evictions notices have been served in Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to Assistant Southern Regional Services Manager at Threshold, Regina Baylor.

She says Kerry County Council has referred these cases to Threshold, 66% of which have been found to be invalid.

She says rents have climbed very high in Tralee, and it could soon be deemed a rent pressure zone.

 

New regulations are due to come into force on June 11th which will mean rents can only increase by 2% in rent pressure zones, and new tenancies will be indefinite.

Margaret McCormick of the Irish Property Owners Association says these changes only further drive evictions as landlords flee the sector.

She says these changes all favour the tenant.

