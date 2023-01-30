Advertisement
Outreach facility set up in Kerry to deal with victims of sexual assault

Jan 30, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
An outreach facility has been set up in Kerry to deal with victims of sexual assault.

While victims will still have to travel to Cork for initial tests and treatment, they can now be provided with follow up appointments in Tralee instead of Cork.

Manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Vera O’Leary, says it’s a welcome development, as travelling to Cork for follow up appointments can be a barrier to some women in Kerry.

This Tralee outreach facility is linked to the Cork Sexual Assault Treatment Unit and began operating in December.

There had been a full-service unit in Tralee, but it closed in 2004 after operating for 18 months.

 

