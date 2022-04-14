Out-patients appointments and elective surgery restart at UHK

Out-patients appointments and elective surgery have restarted at University Hospital Kerry.

They had been postponed last month due to difficulties with increasing Covid-19 numbers and staffing challenges.

Both out-patients and elective surgery services restarted this week, and patients have been contacted directly about appointments.

Meanwhile UHK management has confirmed the new six-bedded Critical Care facility opened this week.

It’s being used temporarily as the main Intensive Care Unit, while the existing Critical Care Unit is moved to the vacated ICU.