Out-patients appointments and elective surgery restart at UHK

Apr 14, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Out-patients appointments and elective surgery restart at UHK
Out-patients appointments and elective surgery have restarted at University Hospital Kerry.

They had been postponed last month due to difficulties with increasing Covid-19 numbers and staffing challenges.

Both out-patients and elective surgery services restarted this week, and patients have been contacted directly about appointments.

Meanwhile UHK management has confirmed the new six-bedded Critical Care facility opened this week.

It’s being used temporarily as the main Intensive Care Unit, while the existing Critical Care Unit is moved to the vacated ICU.

