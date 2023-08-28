Advertisement
News

Osprey chicks released through new reintroduction programme

Aug 28, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Osprey chicks released through new reintroduction programme Osprey chicks released through new reintroduction programme
Minster Malcolm Noonan with the NPWS osprey release team. Photo: NPWS
Share this article

The first osprey chicks from a new reintroduction programme were released into the wild at the weekend.

It’s believed they were held in Killarney before they were released in Waterford.

Advertisement
An osprey being reintroduced to Ireland. Photo: NPWS

This programme to reintroduce the osprey into Ireland was established by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Advertisement

Ospreys are thought to have become extinct as breeding birds in Ireland over 150 years ago, but have continued to visit the island as part of their migratory pattern.

The bird of prey has a long heritage in Ireland, with several place names, particularly in Munster, referencing the bird.

This includes Killarney National Park which is home to a site known as Osprey Rock at Loch Léinn, pointing to the bird’s history, particularly close to rivers and lakes as it hunts for fish.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a breeding pair of ospreys and their chicks was discovered at a nesting site in Northern Ireland – a momentous, first sighting of naturally established, breeding ospreys in over 150 years.

While the programme may take some time for the species to begin breeding again, the reintroduction of this fish-eating apex predator will provide significant insights into the health of the Irish ecosystem, and its waters over time.

Over the next five years, the NPWS plans to reintroduce 50 osprey chicks.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan says similar to the white-tailed eagle reintroduction programme in Killarney, the success of the osprey one relies on the support of farmers and landowners, who are working together with the NPWS.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus