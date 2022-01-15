Organiser apologises for comments at Tralee vigil

The organiser of a vigil for Ashling Murphy has apologised for his comments in Tralee yesterday.

Phil Horgan led the tributes for hundreds of people on the Square, Tralee but was criticised for telling women in the crowd that they should always be prepared for an unsolicited attack.

Mr Horgan said women should always have perfume in their bags to spray at an attacker, kick them and run. He also said women should always walk in pairs.

After the vigil, people approached him to say his comments were unhelpful and he has apologised.