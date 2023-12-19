Operation to identify girls at risk of Female Genital Mutilation gets underway at Kerry Airport

A multi-agency operation gets underway in Kerry Airport today to raise awareness surrounding FGM - female genital mutilation.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone FGM.

It's a traditional practice in parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Advertisement

There are no health benefits to the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation which can, in some cases, result in death; long-term impacts include the increased risk of childbirth complications.

This morning, Operation Limelight involving An Garda Síochána and the Border Management Unit begins at Kerry Airport.

The aim is to raise awareness of FGM, in particular, the plight of girls – including babies – who may be at risk.

Advertisement

Operation Limelight will continue at Kerry Airport over Christmas.

Brochures are being distributed to the public and there are briefing sessions being held for airport staff, immigration and gardaí.

Operation Limelight was launched to coincide with the busy holiday period when schools are closed and children are taken out of the country with the purpose of subjecting them to FGM.

Advertisement

FGM is also carried out in Ireland – to date, there has just been one successful conviction.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan says Operation Limelight will help alert the public to situations where a girl is at risk of FGM or has been a victim, such as instances, where a child shows discomfort walking or an aversion to taking part in sport or physical education.