Gardaí urge caution on scam texts after Kerry people defrauded over €8,400

Gardaí are urging people not to click links looking for money after people in Kerry were scammed out of over €8,400.

One person received a text message from someone requesting money pretending to be her daughter in America; this person then transferred €2,500 to the account number provided.

Another person received a text saying her son had lost his phone and could she send money, but when she opened a link her bank account was defrauded €2,100.

Two people then attended garda stations in Tralee and Cahersiveen to say €1,938 was removed from each of their bank accounts, after clicking on a link from a scam text purporting to be from Electric Ireland.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan has this advice: