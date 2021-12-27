Opening of Tralee-Fenit Greenway will be gamechanger according to chamber

The opening of the Tralee Fenit Greenway will be a gamechanger, according to the Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance.

The 10km section from Mounthawk in Tralee to Fenit is expected to be completed by the end of March, after being delayed because of COVID.

It's based along the disused Tralee to Fenit railway line, which was closed in 1978.

This will link up with the existing section, which was completed in 2016, and consists of over 2km of trail from Tralee Railway Station to Mounthawk at the Bracker O'Regan Road.

Colette O'Connor of Tralee Chamber Alliance says the Tralee Fenit Greenway offers huge potential for the area.