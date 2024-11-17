Open verdict returned in inquest of North Kerry man

A coroner has returned an open verdict in the case of a 65-year-old man from North Kerry who chose to have no contact with his family.

Michael Sheehy from Scrahan, Duagh had not been seen by his family for over a year before his badly decomposed body was found at his home.

North Kerry coroner Helen Lucey said an open verdict was the only one available to her after hearing evidence at the inquest into the death of Mr Sheehy whose body was found at his home on December 30th, 2023.

Ms Sheehy told gardai she was passing her brother’s house with her daughter, on December 30th 2023, when they noticed that the gate into the property was open, and that there were a lot of bluebottles inside the windows.

Garda Muireann Fleming of Listowel Garda Station said they'd received a call to go to the property after Ms Sheehy alerted emergency services.

When they managed to gain entry, they found badly decomposed human remains.

Garda Paul Ruby said he found no evidence of injuries on Michael Sheehy’s largely skeletal remains nor did he find anything such as dried blood or weapons nearby to suggest foul play.

On January 2nd, state pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan carried out a post-mortem at University Hospital Kerry.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told the inquest that Dr Mulligan found no evidence of any skull or neck fracture.

She concluded that trauma played no part in Mr Sheehy’s death.

Coroner Ms Lucey said she was satisfied that the deceased was Mr Sheehy given confirmation via DNA tests, but she could only return an open verdict given that it was impossible to ascertain cause of death due to the extensive decomposition.

She extended her sympathies to the Sheehy family.