One of Kerry's most legendary pubs is sold

Nov 4, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
The most westerly pub in Ireland has been sold.

Kruger's pub in Dún Chaoin is a well-known licensed premises and guest accommodation on the Dingle Peninsula.

Selling agent DNG WH Giles, which is managing the sale, says Kruger's pub is located in the heart of Dún Chaoin, a village with a year-round population of 174 and 115 holiday homes.

The property, which had a guide price of €500,000, has nine bedrooms.

The selling agent's website shows that sale has been agreed.

Kruger's pub is located three kilometres from the most westerly point on the island of Ireland, Dunmore Head.

