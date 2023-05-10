Advertisement
Ombudsman for Children says response to child services staff shortage is failing

May 10, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
The Ombudsman for Children is in Kerry where he's been visiting schools, family resource centres, early childhood facilities and direct provision centres.

Dr Niall Muldoon says his office has received low levels of contact from this county.

He says his visit is an opportunity to meet children and hear their concerns.

If a person is unhappy with the response to a complaint they've made to a provider of services for children, they can contact the Ombudsman for Children and ask the office to investigate.

Dr Muldoon says he's like to see counselling more readily available for children starting in primary schools.

He also says current ways of addressing recruitment shortages in child services aren't working.

https://www.oco.ie/

 

