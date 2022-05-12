Advertisement
Oireachtas Golf Society returns following GolfGate controversary with Kerry outing

May 12, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Oireachtas Golf Society returns following GolfGate controversary with Kerry outing
The Oireachtas Golf Society will return to action this summer, for the first time since the GolfGate controversy in August 2020.

It's being reported that it's annual 2022 outing will take place in Killarney Golf and Fisihing Club in August, while its first post-pandemic outing is taking place in Co Wicklow, in July.

GolfGate led to a series of high-profile resignations - but a judge found no evidence it broke Covid restrictions.

Hugh O'Connell, from the Irish Independent, says the society has been out of action for nearly two years:

