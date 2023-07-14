Official opening of new Kerry Down Syndrome Store to take place this evening

Down Syndrome Kerry is officially opening its new store in Tralee this evening.

The shop, which is partially staffed by young adults with Down Syndrome, is located at 11 Strand Street, right beside its previous premises.

Special Olympics silver medalist Ryan Griffin from Waterville is cutting the tape at 6pm, and special guests include CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland Barry Sheridan, and the association's President, Gerard O'Carroll.

Advertisement

In addition to serving as a training centre, the store sells books, clothes and bric-a-brac.

Store manager Rachel Fitzgerald says the store's success is down to its unique team of workers: