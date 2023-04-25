Officers elected at heated Kerry IFA meeting

Kenny Jones has been re-elected county chair of Kerry IFA by just one vote.

At the farming organisation’s AGM at Manor West Hotel in Tralee last night, Mr Jones secured 87 votes while Kenneth O’Connell from Lixnaw, received 86 votes.

There was also one contested vote which was deemed valid by IFA National returning officer, Martin Stapleton.

Advertisement

It was at times a very heated meeting with strong objections to Mr Stapleton’s role as returning officer; the objections related to how Mr Stapleton and IFA headquarters had dealt with a formal complaint lodged by Kenny Jones against several members of the Kerry County Executive last summer.

Speaking after the meeting Kenny Jones said he was relieved to be re-elected and wanted to move forward:

Advertisement

Kenneth O’Connell who lost out to Mr Jones appealed to IFA members to back the re-elected county chair:

Other officers elected at the AGM include Billy Dee who became Kerry IFA vice-chair, John O’Sullivan was named county secretary and Mary Fleming retained her position as executive council delegate (2nd rep).

Advertisement

Owen O’Sullivan was elected chair of the county’s dairy committee, Eamon Horgan will take over as sheep committee chair and Tommy Culloty is the new environment committee chair.