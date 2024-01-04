Advertisement
October was wettest month of 2023

Jan 4, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrynews
October was the wettest month in Kerry in 2023.

A total of 253mm of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory in South Kerry, according to figures from Met Éireann.

Over 1,900mm (1,944.6mm) of rain fell in Kerry in 2023, according to Met Éireann.

That was followed by March when 239.3mm of rain fell, and December with 232.3mm.

March, July, and August were wetter months than usual at Valentia.

The 239.3mm of rain that fell in March 2023 was up from just 73mm in March 2022, and 88.8mm in the same month in 2021.

During July 2023, 170.3mm of rain was recorded at Valentia, up from 57.5mm in July 2022, and 53.6mm in the same month 2021.

Last August (2023), 177.1mm of rain was logged, up from 68.6mm in August 2022, and 89.1mm in August 2021.

February 2023 was a lot dryer than other years; 62mm of rain was recorded at Valentia, down from 145.6mm in February 2022, and 228.2mm in February 2021.

