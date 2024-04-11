Numerous Tidy Town committees throughout Kerry are asking election candidates not to use posters within their town centres.

The Killarney Looking Good committee has already written to candidates asking them to uphold a poster ban within the town boundary.

Meanwhile, Listowel and Castleisland Tidy Town committees are in the process of contacting candidates to make the request.

It has been the practice within Tralee town for the last two election cycles that candidates agree not to poster within the town centre, however it is allowed on the outskirts of the town.

However, Dingle allows posters be used within the town bounds but asks candidates to remove them immediately after the election.