Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register drop by 5% in month

Apr 9, 2024 09:23 By radiokerrynews
There was a 5% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in March compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 7,200 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during March.

During March, 7,278 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a reduction of 10% when compared to March last year, when 8,159 people signed on.

It’s also a decreased of over 5% when compare to the previous month; in February 7,667 people signed on in Kerry.

Six of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 137 to 667, while Dingle is down 21 to 463 and Kenmare is down 93 to 401.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,382 after a drop of 200, while Listowel’s figure stands at 1,072 a drop of 65 and in Tralee it dropped 372 to 2,786.

Killorglin’s figure increased by 7 to 507 for March.

