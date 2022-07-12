Number on Kerry’s Live Register rose over 13% in past month

The number on Kerry’s Live Register has risen over 13% in the past month.

Over 6,500 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In June, 6,522 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 802 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,720 people signed on.

It’s also an increase when compared the previous month (May) when 5,748 people signed on.

Six of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 191 to 1,275 and Kenmare is up 79 to 224.

Cahersiveen rose 193 to 388 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 459 after an increase of 74 in the past year, while Tralee’s Live Register is up 91 in the past year to 2,811 for June.

Killarney’s figures rose 260 to 1,118, while in Dingle it fell 86 to 247.