Number on Kerry’s Live Register drops 5% in past month

The number on Kerry’s Live Register has decreased by 5% in the past month.

Over 6,700 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In September, 6,751 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 1,266 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,485 people signed on.

However, it’s a decrease of 5% when compared the previous month (August) this year, when 7,111 people signed on.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 288 to 456, while Dingle rose by 50 to 295 and Kenmare stands at 204 after an increase of 59.

Killarney rose by 443 to 1,201 and Killorglin increased by 70 to 430.

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,237 after a rise of 97 and Tralee is up 259 to 2,928.