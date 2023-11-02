Advertisement
Number of temporary road closures in Tralee this weekend

Nov 2, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
A number of roads will be temporarily closed in Tralee this weekend to facilitate a number of parades in the town.

The National Circus Festival of Ireland and Tralee Halloween Street Party parades will take place over the coming days.

From 5pm to 8pm tomorrow (Friday), L-2071 Ivy Terrace and Denny Street from the eastern entrance to Parklands carpark to the junction of L-2071 Denny Street and R-875 Lower Castle Street, and the R-875 Lower Castle Street from its junction with L-2071 Denny Street to its junction with R874 Edward Street will be closed.

There’ll also be a rolling closure on Ashe Street from 6.30 to 7pm from the junction of Church Terrace to R875 Lower Castle Street.

On Sunday there will be a rolling closure from 3pm to 3.30pm on the R-875 Castle Street from its junction with the R-874 at Moyderwell to its junction with L-2071 Denny Street, and the L-2071 Denny Street from its junction with R875 Castle Street to its junction with L-2071 Ivy Terrace.

Diversions will be in place on the main approaches to the town.

