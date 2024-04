The number of taxis in Kerry rose by 3% over a five-year period.

That’s according to figures released to Independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan, following a parliamentary question.

It shows that taxi licence numbers fell in 23 of 26 counties in the past five years.

In Kerry, there were 994 licences registered in Kerry in 2019, this rose to 966 in 2022.

The number of licences for this county then jumped to just over 1,000 for last year. (1,017 for website).