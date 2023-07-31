Advertisement
News

Number of scabies cases in Kerry and Cork region recently

Jul 31, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Number of scabies cases in Kerry and Cork region recently Number of scabies cases in Kerry and Cork region recently
Share this article

There’ve been a number of cases of scabies in the Kerry and Cork region recently.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the Department of Public Health has been notified of a number of incidents of scabies in the region.

Scabies is an easily spread skin condition passed from person to person by skin-to-skin contact.

Advertisement

Symptoms include intense itching and a rash that usually spreads across the whole body, apart from your head.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it’s common, but it should be treated as a quickly as possible.

One of the first symptoms of scabies is intense itching, especially at night. The scabies rash usually spreads across the whole body – apart from the head. You may also develop a rash on your head and neck if you: are elderly, are a very young child, and if you have a weakened immune system

Advertisement

If you are concerned that you may have scabies, please contact your GP immediately.

For further details on the condition visit: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/scabies/

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus