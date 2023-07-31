Number of scabies cases in Kerry and Cork region recently

There’ve been a number of cases of scabies in the Kerry and Cork region recently.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the Department of Public Health has been notified of a number of incidents of scabies in the region.

Scabies is an easily spread skin condition passed from person to person by skin-to-skin contact.

Symptoms include intense itching and a rash that usually spreads across the whole body, apart from your head.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it’s common, but it should be treated as a quickly as possible.

One of the first symptoms of scabies is intense itching, especially at night. The scabies rash usually spreads across the whole body – apart from the head. You may also develop a rash on your head and neck if you: are elderly, are a very young child, and if you have a weakened immune system

If you are concerned that you may have scabies, please contact your GP immediately.

For further details on the condition visit: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/scabies/