Number of planning investigation cases in Kerry dismissed for being trivial or without foundation

A number of planning cases that were under investigation by Kerry County Council last year were dismissed because they were found to be trivial or without foundation.

Over 360 such cases were dismissed by the council last year.

Over 50% of these were deemed as trivial, minor or without foundation or were closed because of missed time limits or because planning wasn’t required in the case.

That’s according to information released in the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s (NOAC) annual report.

The report shows that 368 planning cases that were under investigation by the council last year were closed.

Of these, 4.62% of these cases were resolved through negotiations, while 44% (44.84%) were closed due to enforcement proceedings.

50.54% were dismissed or closed due to being trivial, minor or without foundation, as the time period had run out or because planning wasn’t required.

In total last year, 424 planning cases were referred to or initiated by the council that were investigated.

The report also found that An Bord Pleanála upheld 70% (70.59%) of planning decisions made by Kerry County Council last year, with or without variations.

There were 34 planning decisions made by Kerry County Council appealed to the national planning authority in 2022.