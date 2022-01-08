Number of new cars registered in Kerry up 15% last year

The number of new cars registered in Kerry was up 15% last year.

During 2021, there were 2,223 car registrations in the county, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

In Kerry, 2,223 new passenger cars were registered between January and December 2021, up 289 on 2020, a 15% increase.

January, September, and October 2021 saw decreases in the number of new cars registered in Kerry, compared to the same months in 2020.

The remaining nine months, however, saw increases in new car registrations, with April and December seeing the biggest rises.

In April 2021, 138 cars were registered in Kerry; that was up from six in April 2020, a 2,200% increase.

Last month, 18 new cars were registered in Kerry, up from two in December 2020, an 800% increase.

The biggest growth in Kerry last year was in diesel electric hybrids; 109 such cars were registered in Kerry during 2021, up from 15 in 2020, a 626% increase.

Registrations of petrol/plug-in electric hybrids were also up last year to 109 from 43 in 2020, a 153% increase.

Diesels were still the most popular car with 863 registered in Kerry during 2020, while there were 662 petrol cars registered.

There 358 petrol electric hybrids, 111 electric, nine petrol and gas, and two diesel/plug-in electric hybrids registered in the county last year.