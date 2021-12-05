Number of new cars registered in Kerry up 14% this year

The number of new cars registered in Kerry so far this year is up 14%.

During November, there were 30 car registrations, up from just eight in the same month last year.

That's according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Advertisement

In Kerry, 30 new passenger cars were registered during November, up 22 on the same month last year, a 275% increase.

So far this year, there have been 2,205 new cars registered in the county, a 14% increase on the same time last year.

New diesel car sales have dropped 7% in Kerry to 860 so far this year, and petrol registrations have also fallen 1% to 660.

Advertisement

348 petrol electric hybrid vehicles have been registered so far this year in Kerry (up 55% on the same time last year).

There have been 110 new electric cars registered (up 96%), and 108 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids (up 151%).

There have also been 108 diesel electric hybrids registered (up 620%), nine petrol and gas cars, and two diesel/plug-in electric hybrids.

Advertisement

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry during November were up five to 20; so far this year, there have been 804 registered in the county, up 34% on the same time last year.

There was one heavy commercial vehicle registered in Kerry during November; registrations so far this year are up 61% to 58.