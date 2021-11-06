Number of new cars registered in Kerry up 13% this year

The number of new cars registered in Kerry so far this year is up 13%, despite a slight drop during October.

That's according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

In Kerry, 52 new passenger cars were registered during October, down five on the same month last year.

So far this year, there have been 2,172 new cars registered in the county, a 13% (12.89%) increase on the same time last year.

Hyundai is the most popular brand in Kerry, followed closely by Toyota; Volkswagen, Kia, and Ford make up the remaining top five most popular new car makes in the county.

New diesel car sales have dropped 8% in Kerry to 850 so far this year, and petrol registrations have also fallen 2% to 648.

339 petrol electric hybrid vehicles have been registered so far this year in Kerry (up 116 on the same time last year).

There have been 110 new electric cars registered (up 55), and 108 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids (up 65 on last year).

There have also been 106 diesel electric hybrids registered (up 91), nine petrol and gas cars, and two diesel/plug-in electric hybrids.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry during October were down one on last year to 23; so far this year, there have been 786 registered in Kerry, up 34% on the same time last year.

There were six heavy commercial vehicles registered in Kerry during October, up from three the same month last year, with registrations so far this year up 63% to 57.