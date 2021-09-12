Number of Kerry projects to progress this year under 2021 HSE Capital Plan

A number of projects which will help deliver a high quality, safe, accessible and sustainable healthcare system will progress in Kerry this year.

A series of projects and plans for the county have been unveiled as part of the 2021 HSE Capital Plan.

A number of these projects are already underway and are due to be completed this year, while others will continue to progress throughout the remainder of the year.

The 2021 HSE Capital Plan will see €983.17m allocated to deliver a range of projects across the country and initiate projects for acute and non-acute services.

In Kerry, new and existing projects that will progress through design include the provision of a second CT Scanner for UHK and the decant and relocation of specific UHK outpatient services to Centrepoint; the plan says this will optimise patient care while minimising risks to the public, to healthcare staff and to the wider healthcare service.

The provision of an additional obstetrics theatre plus upgrade of existing theatres at UHK is at detailed design stage, while the creation of 5 new single ensuite rooms in the Rathass ward, UHK Water Infrastructure Replacement project and the delivery of five post-COVID High Dependency Units at UHK are all at appraisal stage.

Refurbishment of Cahersiveen and Listowel Community Hospitals are at tender stage; it's anticipated the Listowel Community Nursing Unit project will be completed this year.

An upgrade of the maternity Unit at UHK is expected to advance this year and the extension and refurbishment of the pathology laboratory at UHK is also at tender stage.

This year, several COVID-19 minor works projects will be completed including in Kerry.

The full report can be accessed here.