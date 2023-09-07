NPWS warns of dangers posed by fires during current hot spell of weather

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has issued a warning to the public in relation to the dangers posed by fires during the current hot spell of weather.

A high temperature warning remains in place for Kerry and the entire country until 8am on Saturday.

The NPWS is asking people to exercise extreme caution during the warning, which it calls a high-risk period.

During hot weather, it says there’s increased fire activity associated with recreational activities.

The NPWS is asking members of the public, who plan on visiting Killarney National Park and other nature reserves, to adhere to regulations around the lighting of fires.