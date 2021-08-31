Advertisement
News

NPWS informed of two buzzards thought to have been poisoned in Kerry

Aug 31, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
NPWS informed of two buzzards thought to have been poisoned in Kerry NPWS informed of two buzzards thought to have been poisoned in Kerry
Share this article

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has been notified of two birds of prey suspected to have been poisoned in Kerry.

One buzzard was found dead recently in the Currow/Scartaglen area; a second buzzard was found alive and is recovering; toxicology results are awaited.

Last October, a report revealed Kerry recorded 30 birds of prey being poisoned between 2007 and 2019; that’s the third highest rate in the country.

Advertisement

James Pembroke, a retired wildlife cameraman and wildlife behaviourist, has been monitoring the buzzards since 2019 and brought the incident to the attention of NPWS.

He says it is a shame that these beautiful birds can die from picking up poisoned carcasses left out to kill vermin:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus