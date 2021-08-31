NPWS informed of two buzzards thought to have been poisoned in Kerry

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has been notified of two birds of prey suspected to have been poisoned in Kerry.

One buzzard was found dead recently in the Currow/Scartaglen area; a second buzzard was found alive and is recovering; toxicology results are awaited.

Last October, a report revealed Kerry recorded 30 birds of prey being poisoned between 2007 and 2019; that’s the third highest rate in the country.

Advertisement

James Pembroke, a retired wildlife cameraman and wildlife behaviourist, has been monitoring the buzzards since 2019 and brought the incident to the attention of NPWS.

He says it is a shame that these beautiful birds can die from picking up poisoned carcasses left out to kill vermin: