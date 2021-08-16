Advertisement
News

Norwegian-born White Tailed Eagle chicks released into the wild at four locations around Munster,

Aug 16, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Norwegian-born White Tailed Eagle chicks released into the wild at four locations around Munster, Norwegian-born White Tailed Eagle chicks released into the wild at four locations around Munster,
Share this article

Twenty-one Norwegian-born White Tailed Eagle chicks have been released into the wild at four locations around Munster, including on the Shannon Estuary and at Killarney National Park.

It's hoped they will bolster Ireland's existing White-Tailed Eagle population.

The chicks were kept in purpose-built enclosures at the four locations while they grew, matured, and developed the feathers and muscles necessary for flight.

Advertisement

They will continue to be carefully monitored by staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, who've been leading the collaborative reintroduction programme, which began in 2007.

Project site monitor on the reintroduction project of the eagles, Philip Buckley is hopeful they'll spread across the country:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus