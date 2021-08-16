Norwegian-born White Tailed Eagle chicks released into the wild at four locations around Munster,

Twenty-one Norwegian-born White Tailed Eagle chicks have been released into the wild at four locations around Munster, including on the Shannon Estuary and at Killarney National Park.

It's hoped they will bolster Ireland's existing White-Tailed Eagle population.

The chicks were kept in purpose-built enclosures at the four locations while they grew, matured, and developed the feathers and muscles necessary for flight.

They will continue to be carefully monitored by staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, who've been leading the collaborative reintroduction programme, which began in 2007.

Project site monitor on the reintroduction project of the eagles, Philip Buckley is hopeful they'll spread across the country: