North Kerry road to close to traffic to facilitate road improvement works

A North Kerry road is to closed to public traffic to facilitate road improvement works.

Kerry County Council decided to close the L-1026 Six Crosses, Listowel to Lyracrumpane, between Beheens cross and Rathea Church.

It’ll be closed from 7am Thursday, July 21st to 8pm the following day (Friday, July 22nd).

The council says alternative routes will be clearly signposted; local access will be provided to emergency services and local residents.

Traffic traveling to Listowel Will travel along the L-1026 to Reanagown Cross (Dan Paddy Andy Cross), take a Left turn onto the L-2015 Kilduff Road, continue along the L-2015 to the roundabout with the N-69 at Dromthacker (MTU Roundabout), take the 3rd exit onto the N-69 Tralee Bypass, continue along the N-69 to the Listowel Road roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the N-69 Listowel Road, continue along the N-69 to Listowel.

Traffic travelling to Castleisland Will travel along the N-69 to the six crosses, continue straight along the N-69 Tralee Road, at The Listowel Road roundabout take the 1st exit onto the N-69 Tralee Bypass, continue along the N-69 to the roundabout at Dromthacker (MTU roundabout) and take the 2nd exit onto the N-69, continue along the N-69 to the Ballygarry roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the N-21 Castleisland Road, continue along the N-21 to the John Cronin Roundabout (Ballycarthy Roundabout) take the 1st exit onto the N-21 Castleisland Road, continue along the N-21 to Castleisland.