North Kerry road to close for six weeks

A North Kerry road will close for six weeks to allow for the replacement of a water main.

The works will result in the closure of 1.4km of the road and forms part of a larger project to replace 6km of the existing main between Listellick Cross and Tubrid Reservoir in Tubridmore.

Kerry County Council says diversions will be clearly signposted from June 13th to July 22nd.

Anyone with an objection to the closure can lodge one in writing to the council before 4pm on Tuesday, May 24th.

Traffic travelling to Doon, travel south along the L2009 from Tubridmore to Liscahane. At the T junction with the R551 Ardfert road, turn left towards Tralee. At the roundabout on the R551 turn left towards Tralee. At the roundabout on R551, turn left onto the Bracker O’Regan road. At the end of the Bracker O’Regan road at the roundabout turn left onto the Abbeydorney road R556. For Doon, turn left off the R556 at Lisloose onto the L6093.

Traffic travelling from Doon, travel south along the L6093 from Doon to Lisloose. At the T junction with the R556 Abbeydorney road, turn right towards Tralee, at the roundabout turn right onto the Bracker O’Regan road. At the end of the Bracker O’Regan road, turn right at the roundabout onto the R551 Ardfert road. At Liscahane, turn right off the R551 onto the L2009 to Tubridmore, continue straight to Tubridmore.