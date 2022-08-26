Advertisement
North Kerry road due to reopen following closure after bogslide

Aug 26, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Photo from Kerry County Council's social media
Work has begun on clearing a North Kerry road that was closed on August 16th due to a bog slide that occurred in the area.

Two families were trapped in their homes for 19 hours after there was a bog slide in Maughanknockane after a heavy downpour of rain following a heatwave.

Fianna Fail councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says that works couldn’t begin on the road until the peat dried out.

He says the road is due to open to the public this evening and into the weekend.

Cllr Fitzgerald is asking for something to be done to prevent a bog slide from occurring again:

