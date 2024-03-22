Advertisement
North Kerry political activist says Simon Harris's potential was evident as a teenager

Mar 22, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry political activist says Simon Harris's potential was evident as a teenager
A North Kerry businessman says Simon Harris's potential was evident as a teenager.

Frank Quilter from Lixnaw first met the odds-on favourite to succeed Leo Varadkar, when Simon Harris was around 17-years-old.

He was dropping leaflets and canvassing for a Fine Gael candidate in the local elections.

Mr Quilter, a close ally of former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, told the then Fine Gael leader that the impressive teenager needed minding:

Frank Quilter met Simon Harris's grandmother Ann Cahill in Dublin yesterday.

He says she's very proud of her grandson:

 

