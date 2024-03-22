A North Kerry businessman says Simon Harris's potential was evident as a teenager.
Frank Quilter from Lixnaw first met the odds-on favourite to succeed Leo Varadkar, when Simon Harris was around 17-years-old.
He was dropping leaflets and canvassing for a Fine Gael candidate in the local elections.
Advertisement
Mr Quilter, a close ally of former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, told the then Fine Gael leader that the impressive teenager needed minding:
Frank Quilter met Simon Harris's grandmother Ann Cahill in Dublin yesterday.
Advertisement
He says she's very proud of her grandson: