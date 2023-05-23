North Kerry man pleads guilty to assault causing harm at GAA club

A North Kerry man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at a GAA club over six years ago.

Jeffrey Roche of 17 Fearann Flainn, Kilflynn, was charged with assault causing harm to Bill Maunsell at Abbeydorney GAA Club on April 15th, 2017.

Mr Roche had indicated a plea of not guilty when he was first arraigned, and a jury was sworn in for him to stand trial.

He later changed his plea to guilty, and will now be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard the sentencing will have to wait for both a probation report and a victim impact statement.