North Kerry man charged with mother's murder deemed fit to stand trial

A North Kerry man who was charged with the murder of his mother almost nine years ago has now been deemed fit to stand trial.

Patrick Dunne from Ballengearagh, Lixnaw, was 19-years-old when his mother was murdered in the family home.

However, Mr Dunne, who has autism, was found to be unfit to stand trial because he lacked the ability to plead as he could not understand the charge.

He has now been found fit to face the murder charge and will appear before the Central Criminal Court on October 10th next.